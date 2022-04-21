Arizona State Retirement System Sells 44 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cable One by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,378,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cable One by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,475,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cable One by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,399.39 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,364.05 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,470.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,628.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.80 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

