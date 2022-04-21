Arizona State Retirement System Sells 224 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $259,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 88,776 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

FRT opened at $126.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

