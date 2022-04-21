Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in GameStop by 252.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

In other GameStop news, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE:GME opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $344.66.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

