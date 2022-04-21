Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

RHS stock opened at $180.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.08 and a 12 month high of $180.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

