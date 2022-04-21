Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,611 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

