Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 55,897 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,897 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 9.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 81.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

