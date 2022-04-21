Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after buying an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 67.9% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after buying an additional 429,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $220.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,201.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.32. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

