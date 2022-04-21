Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 505.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 509,917 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $11,858,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282,177 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $8,309,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

