Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 20,688 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after purchasing an additional 287,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,265,000 after purchasing an additional 302,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,099,000 after buying an additional 120,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMC opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

