Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 15,380 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.99% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

