Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,265,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $34,480,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($68.96) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,420.06.

RIO opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

