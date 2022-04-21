Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $165.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.16. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $166.90.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.