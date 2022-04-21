Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 837 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 143,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.35%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

