Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,837,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.