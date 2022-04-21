Advisor Partners LLC Sells 4,671 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

