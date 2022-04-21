Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

NYSE:WU opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

