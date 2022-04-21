Advisor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,022 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,361 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 93,497 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

SCHL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Scholastic (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.