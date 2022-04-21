Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $7,475,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $4,815,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $3,281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 217,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

INN opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

