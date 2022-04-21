Advisor Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,553 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 546.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

AHH stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.