Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,064 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 19.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

SAFM stock opened at $190.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.99. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

