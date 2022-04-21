Advisor Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

