Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ORAN stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

