Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 61,756 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 560.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

