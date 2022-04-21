Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

