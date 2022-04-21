Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 44.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 406,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $3,645,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 355.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 765,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 597,320 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 78.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

