Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.

GCOR opened at $44.10 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49.

