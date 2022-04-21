China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

China Life Insurance Profile (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.