Advisor Partners LLC Increases Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $571.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

