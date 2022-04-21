Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 569 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $289.63 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.93.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

