Advisor Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Perficient by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,843 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Perficient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $111.17 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

