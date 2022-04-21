Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRFS stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

