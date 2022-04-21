Advisor Partners LLC Sells 3,397 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.