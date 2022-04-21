6,395 Shares in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

