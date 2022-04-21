Prudential (NYSE:PUK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,475

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,475 ($19.19) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,375 ($17.89) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,590 ($20.69) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.37) to GBX 1,665 ($21.66) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.53) to GBX 1,685 ($21.92) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,304.67.

PUK opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

