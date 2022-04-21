American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Phyllis Gotlib Sells 16,926 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 16,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,595.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 523,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00.

AMWL stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $971.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after purchasing an additional 514,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Well by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 624,542 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 152,635 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

