Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $74,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,625 shares in the company, valued at $977,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PCVX opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

