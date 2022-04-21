Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Trading Up 3.2%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $45.15. Approximately 53,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,809,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.