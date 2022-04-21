Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 50,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,481,051 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

