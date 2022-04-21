Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 436,039 shares.The stock last traded at $54.06 and had previously closed at $53.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Icahn Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -372.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

