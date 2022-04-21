Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 29,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,021,048 shares.The stock last traded at $24.59 and had previously closed at $24.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 600.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

