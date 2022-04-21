New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.91

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.86. New Gold shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 34,020 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 484.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,191,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,989 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Gold by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 729,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in New Gold by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,869,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 806,535 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

