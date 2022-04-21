Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.75. Grosvenor Capital Management shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.04.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 411,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

