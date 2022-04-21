Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

