Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $329,575,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,624,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 641,478 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after buying an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $50,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $182.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

