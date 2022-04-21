Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 154.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $50,259,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 71.7% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,860,000 after buying an additional 492,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 384,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,743,831. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

NYSE PD opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.