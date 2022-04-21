Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,376 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unity Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on U shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

