Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

NYSE EAF opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

