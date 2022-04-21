Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $847,000 Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ePlus worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,339,000 after purchasing an additional 877,888 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after purchasing an additional 574,780 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,308,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in ePlus by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 818,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 477,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $6,365,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.33.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

