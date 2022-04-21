Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,135 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 684,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,172,000 after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.