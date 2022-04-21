Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $962,000 in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TTM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

